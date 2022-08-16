Cine Teatro completes 15 days with free movies; check the week’s schedule





Since August 3rd, the Municipality of Itupeva, through the Department of Agriculture and Culture, offers free cinema to the population at Cine Teatro “Dr. Aluízio Rebello de Araújo”. 16 sessions with films for adults and children have already been offered.

Now, the third week of exhibitions begins. A change is scheduled: on Friday, due to the opening ceremony of the Salão de Artes, there will be no exhibitions.

Free tickets are already released and must be picked up at the Cine Teatro box office, located on the premises of Parque da Cidade or at the Secretary of Agriculture and Culture, at Praça São Paulo, 2 – Centro.

The schedule for the 17th, 20th and 21st of August is:

Wednesday (17/8) at 16h – Top Gun: Indomitable Aces (1986) – 1h50min – Dubbed

Indicative rating: Free



Summary: In Top Gun, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise), a young pilot, joins the Air Academy to become a fighter pilot. There, he becomes involved with Charlotte Blackwood (Kelly McGillis), a beautiful woman, and faces a rival of his own (Val Kilmer).

Wednesday (8/17) at 7:30 pm – Captain Fantastic (2016) – 1:58 am – Dubbed

Indicative rating: 14 years

Summary: Ben (Viggo Mortensen) has six children with whom he lives far from civilization, in the middle of the forest, in a rigid routine of adventures. Children fight, climb, read classic works, debate, hunt and practice hard exercises, with self-sufficiency always as the watchword. One day, a sad event takes the family out of isolation and the reunion with distant relatives brings old conflicts to the surface.

Saturday (20/8) at 16h – Finding Nemo (2003) – 1h40 – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: The past holds sad memories for Marlin on the coral reefs, where he lost his wife and all his litter. Now, he raises his only son Nemo with all the care in the world, but the cute little clownfish ends up overreacting during a simple argument and ends up being captured by a diver. Now, the overprotective father must take action and sets out on a relentless search across the open seas in hopes of finding his beloved pup. Along the way, he ends up meeting Dory and, together, the duo will live an incredible adventure. Meanwhile, Nemo also has an intense experience alongside his new friends who live in an aquarium, as they must help him escape the fate that has been in store for him: ending up in the hands of the terrible Darla, niece of the dentist who captured him.

Saturday (20/8) at 19:30 – A Lesson in Love (2001) – 2:12 – Dubbed Indicative rating: free

Summary: Sam Dawson (Sean Penn) is a mentally handicapped man who raises his daughter Lucy (Dakota Fanning) with a great deal of help from his friends. However, as soon as she is 7 years old, Lucy begins to intellectually surpass her father, and this situation draws the attention of a social worker who wants Lucy committed to an orphanage. From then on, Sam faces a case that is virtually impossible for him to win, counting on the help of lawyer Rita Harrison (Michelle Pfeiffer), who accepts the case as a challenge with her colleagues.

Sunday (21/8) at 2pm and 4pm – Pinocchio (1940) – 1h28min – Dubbed

Indicative rating: free

Summary: Geppetto (Christian Rub) is a lonely carpenter who, one day, decides to make a wooden puppet to keep him company. During the night, the Blue Fairy (Evelyn Venable) gives life to the doll, who changes his name to Pinocchio (Dickie Jones). Eager to become a real boy, Pinocchio gets into a lot of trouble, despite constant warnings from his friend Jiminy Cricket (Cliff Edwards). The puppet has a particularity: whenever it lies its nose grows. Until the day he needs to rescue his creator, when he gets trapped in the belly of a whale.