City winger used ‘panic rooms’ for rapes, victims report – 08/15/2022

Manchester City winger Benajmin Mendy, removed from Manchester City and jailed for a year on charges of committing at least eight rapes, was presented to a British jury today as a “predator” who abused “vulnerable, terrified and isolated” people.

According to two of the women who reported the case to authorities, the 28-year-old used the “panic rooms” of his mansion to lock victims, committing sexual abuse soon after – the locals would have a mechanism to lock the doors on the side of outside.

The victims, who were not identified for legal reasons, also stated that, in addition to the bedroom, they were forced into the office on the ground floor of the property.

Mendy is on trial in a Chester court and could be sentenced to life in prison – the alleged events would have taken place between October 2018 and August 2021. In May of this year, he pleaded “not guilty”.

In the same trial, another man is also accused: Louis Saha Matturie, who has no relationship with the former football player Saha. He is prosecuted for eight rape cases and four sexual assaults on eight women between July 2012 and August 2021.

Timothy Cray, prosecutor in the case, told the jury that “the case is simple”. “It doesn’t have much to do with football. It’s another chapter in a very old story: men who rape and assault because they think they have power and they think they’ll get away with it,” he said, calling Mendy and Saha “predators willing to commit abuse.” serious sex”. The trial is expected to last more than three months.

Who is Benjamin Mendy?

The winger became, in 2017, the ninth most expensive signing in Manchester City’s history. Revealed in the youth categories of Le Havre, the athlete also played for Olympique de Marseille and “exploded” on the international scene when he was part of Monaco that was French champion, semi-finalist of the Champions and revealed Kylian Mbappé in the 2016/17 season.

In the same year, City wasted no time and tried to take him to England. The transfer cost 57.5 million euros (R$ 297.3 million, at the current price) and made the Frenchman the most expensive player in history. The record was only broken two years later, with the departure of Lucas Hernández to Bayern Munich.

Despite all the money invested, Mendy never managed to be unanimous in the team. He has less than 80 games for City and, before the accusations, suffered from physical problems and bad behavior – such as driving his Lamborghini without a license and breaking the quarantine to celebrate the New Year at a party full of friends at his house.

*with information from AFP