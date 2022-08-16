companies hire 2,000 security professionals

THE security area has thousands of job opportunities available this week. Companies across the country have published no less than 2 thousand job vacancies for professionals with different levels of education and skills.

Read more: Company that owns Americanas and Ame Digital opens more than 800 job vacancies

Check out some functions that are currently open:

Concierge Clerk

Property security

Access controller

Biosafety Technician

Vigilant

Multifunctional Technician

CCTV and Alarm Technician

lookout

Technical Inspection Agent

Electronic Security Technician

Monitoring Assistant

Property Tax

In addition to a salary compatible with the market, some contractors also offer benefits such as: medical assistance, dental assistance, basic food basket, life insurance, meal vouchers and transport vouchers.

The education required to occupy the position, as well as other requirements and valued skills, must be consulted in the announcement of the position of interest. All opportunities were published on the InfoJobs recruiter website.

After accessing the portal, the interested party must use the filters in the upper corner of the screen to find the ideal position. The next step is to register your professional resume, completely free of charge, by clicking on this link.

Don’t waste time: these vacancies can be filled at any time, without any notice. Apply and good luck!