“Could be losing 4-0”; Turkish Mohamed leaves Palmeiras angry on the web with controversial and ‘spicy’ statement

Palmeiras is the most successful team in recent years and no one questions that. Abel Ferreira managed to build a very important philosophy, in addition to being respected by all players and having carte blanche in the direction to make any kind of change in the football portfolio. This makes Verdão a club to beat in any championship.

The classification for the Libertadores semifinal, against Atlético-MG on penalties, is still very fresh in the fan’s memory. Last Monday night (15th), Turkish Mohamed, former Galo coach, participated in a program on ESPN Argentina, and said he does not know how Verdão qualified, even putting the result as unfair. On the other hand, the Argentine stressed that Palmeiras does not give up for anything.

“(…) Palmeiras is a team that does not give up. Passed by Atlético-MG unfairly, but passed, passed. Lost 2-0 at Mineirão, could be losing 4-0, don’t ask me how, but it ended up 2-2. I don’t know. Remember how he went through River Plate two years ago…”, stated.

The coach’s statement was not well accepted by Palmeiras on social mediagiven that Alviverde did not give up at any time, even with one less player for most of the game at Allianz, took the match to penalties and won the duel.

On the field, Verdão has a free week until the game against Flamengo, which takes place next Sunday (21), at 4 pm, at home.. It’s a great opportunity for Abel’s team to beat another right competitor and send the Brasileirão title once and for all.