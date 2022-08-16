Councilors try to revoke title of former president

Peace on the field, discord outside the four lines. The Deliberative Council of Flamengo convened an extraordinary session for the next 25th, at the headquarters of Gávea, to consider the appeal of two counselors against the decision that maintained the title of great merit given to the former president of the club, Kléber Leite, in 2021 .

One of the arguments used against the former leader is the episode that took place in 2018, when the Deliberative Council of Flamengo suspended him for ten months from the membership of the club. The decision was taken on account of administrative impropriety regarding the loan of R$ 6 million with Consórcio Plaza in 1995, the first year of the director’s term, which resulted in a debt of R$ 61.5 million paid off by the club 22 years later, in early 2017. The punishment was later suspended by the court.

The appeal is authored by the counselors Artur Rocha Neto and Tulio Cristiano Machado Rodrigues. Both are linked to the situation and have family relations with the current red-black president, Rodolfo Landim (they are cousins).

In July last year, an extraordinary session of the Deliberative Council took place to vote on the proposal to revoke the title to Kleber Leite, but the majority of councilors voted to maintain the honor of the former leader. Artur and Túlio now ask for the nullity of this meeting, alleging the existence of addiction. The argument is that some voters were in default.

Kleber Leite was President of Flamengo from 1995 to 1998 and vice president of football from 2005 to 2009. During the period in which he assumed the top position of the club, he was marked by having hired Romário shortly after winning the 1994 World Cup.

With an aggressive hiring policy, he formed in Rubro-Negro the failed “best attack in the world”, which was formed by Romário, Edmundo and Sávio.