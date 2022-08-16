Cristiano Ronaldo could be released by Manchester United, says broadcaster | english football

According to the BBC broadcaster, O Manchester United studying the possibility of dispensing Cristiano Ronaldo during the current transfer window, which closes on September 1.

The Portuguese ace, who still has a year on his contract, would be a negative presence in the squad according to sources. Sources who were alarmed at how quickly the overwhelmingly positive feelings generated during a successful preseason faded. Premier League defeats to Brighton at home and Brentford (a rout) only added to this negativity.

Cristiano Ronaldo during Manchester United's 4-0 defeat by Brentford — Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in the tour of Australia and Thailand and forced his departure, looking for a club that competes in the Champions League. However, negotiations with Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and other teams did not go ahead.

Coach Erik ten Hag’s public stance has been that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and part of his plans.

Sources told the BBC they fear there will be no change in United’s current problems until CR7 leaves the club. And there is a belief among some that even if the striker left and there was no replacement, this change would trigger a significant improvement in the mood of the squad.

Former United defender opines on CR7

In an interview with Sky Sports, Gary Neville, former Manchester United defender, gave his opinion on the situation.

– There is a big decision to be made regarding Ronaldo. He’s obviously not happy, the problem is that if United lose him, there won’t be anyone left to score. I really think if he leaves and they don’t bring in a replacement, United could end up in the lower half of the table.”