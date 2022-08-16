Cruise closes transfer window with eight reinforcements and eight departures

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro signed eight players in the mid-year transfer window

The transfer window for Brazilian football ended this Monday (15/8), and Cruzeiro was active in the market until the last moment to strengthen itself for the sequence of the season. With eight arrivals and eight departures, Raposa closed the squad that will try to confirm Serie A access to the Brazilian Championship after three years in Serie B.

Cruzeiro closed the transfer window with the following reinforcements: defender Lus Felipe; right-back Wesley Gasolina; left-back Marquinhos Cipriano; the steering wheel Pablo Siles; attacking midfielder Chay; and forwards Bruno Rodrigues, Lincoln and Juan Christian. Striker Stnio returned from a loan from Turin, Italy.

Raposa also tried to hire Fernando Henrique, who belongs to Grmio. However, after verbally agreeing with the midfielder, Cruzeiro saw the gacho club back off on the 21-year-old player’s loan.

Among the new additions, only Bruno Rodrigues and Chay arrived with starter status. Coach Paulo Pezzolano has played the left winger in five consecutive games since he was regularized at the CBF’s BID. The midfielder was a reserve in the first game, but soon won the coach’s preference.

Pablo Siles also received opportunities as a starter shortly after his arrival at Cruzeiro (against Bahia and Brusque), but lost the dispute to midfielder Filipe Machado. However, the Uruguayan player has been frequently called upon by Pezzolano during games.

Defender Lus Felipe has only entered the field on one occasion so far. He was a starter in Cruzeiro’s 1-1 draw with CSA, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 19th round of Serie B. Since then, he has not been used by the Uruguayan commander.

The full-backs Wesley Gasolina and Marquinhos Cipriano were related for the first time in Raposa’s last match for the Second Division. In the 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, on Saturday (13/8), at the Man Garrincha stadium, in Brasília, for the 24th round, only Gasoline was used. Cipriano is still waiting to make his debut.

Lincoln and Juan Christian had their names published in the IDB this Monday (8/15), but only the former Flamengo striker is in the right conditions to face Grmio, next Sunday (21), at 4 pm, at the Arena, in Porto Alegre-RS.

Juan arrived at Cruzeiro in early July to treat a lesion on his pubis and undergo a physical transition. That’s why the 21-year-old was announced on Monday. The Minas Gerais club also informed that he is recovered and will start training with the rest of the team this week.

Recast in the list

In addition to the eight reinforcements, Raposa took advantage of the moment to reformulate the squad and agreed to the departure of eight athletes: goalkeeper Gabriel Brazo; defenders Matheus Silva and Paulo; left-backs Matheus Pereira and Rafael Santos; the steering wheel Adriano; midfielder Marco Antnio; and striker Vitor Leque.

Cruzeiro also tried to end the relationship with Waguininho, who is out of the celestial team’s plans for the rest of the season, but the forward did not want to leave Toca da Raposa II. As found out the supersportsthe parties are still trying to terminate the contract, but negotiations are stalled.

Thus, with the current squad closed, Cruzeiro has 14 more matches until the end of the season to confirm the Serie B title and, consequently, access to the First Division. Raposa leads, with 53 points – ten more than vice-leader Bahia and 19 ahead of Londrina, the first team outside the G4.

Who arrived and who left?

Cruise Arrivals

Luis Felipe (defender): defender was at PSV and signed a contract until December 2024;

(defender): defender was at PSV and signed a contract until December 2024; Marquinhos Cipriano (left-back): belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk and was loaned out until July 2023;

(left-back): belongs to Shakhtar Donetsk and was loaned out until July 2023; Wesley Gasoline (right-back): was at Juventus and signed a contract until December 2024;

(right-back): was at Juventus and signed a contract until December 2024; Pablo Siles (steering wheel): belongs to Athletico-PR and was loaned until December 2022;

(steering wheel): belongs to Athletico-PR and was loaned until December 2022; Chay (attacking midfielder): belongs to Botafogo and was loaned until December 2022;

(attacking midfielder): belongs to Botafogo and was loaned until December 2022; Bruno Rodrigues (striker): belongs to Tombense and was loaned until December 2023;

(striker): belongs to Tombense and was loaned until December 2023; Lincoln (striker): belongs to Vissel Kobe and was loaned out until December 2023;

(striker): belongs to Vissel Kobe and was loaned out until December 2023; Juan Christian (striker): belongs to Azuriz and was loaned until December 2023.

