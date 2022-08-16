Cruzeiro lends right-back from the base to Vila Nova-GO

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Riquelmy did not play any matches for the Cruzeiro professional

Cruzeiro follows the process of reformulation at the base of the club. After the contract terminations of midfielder Miticov and midfielders Vitinho and Robson “Bolvia’, Raposa agreed to loan right-back Riquelmy to Vila Nova-GO, this Monday (15/8).

As found out the supersportsthe 20-year-old signed with the Goiás team until January 2023. Therefore, he will reinforce the team led by coach Allan Aal in the rest of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

Riquelmy started his career at Cruzeiro’s base in 2018, in the under-17 category. In the modality, he played 17 matches and didn’t shake the opponent’s nets. For the under-20s, the side has 52 appearances, three goals and two assists.

The youngster did not play any matches for the professional. He was even listed by then coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo for a Cruzeiro commitment in Serie B in 2021, but did not enter the field. Riquelmy followed the 0-0 draw from the bench at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 21st round.

Reformulation in the base

The report found that the terminations are related to a reformulation that Raposa is developing at the base. Players who have no prospects for a non-professional streak are being freed to settle with other clubs.