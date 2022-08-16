Declared red-black, TV Globo presenter ‘takes a wave’ with good moment for Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Mariana Gross used social media to celebrate the victory of Mais Querido against Athletico-PR

Struggling to increasingly close the gap to the leader of the Brazilian championshipO Flamengo entered the field last Sunday afternoon (14), when he thrashed the Atletico-PR, 5-0, in a game valid for the 22nd round of the national tournament. Declared red-black, presenter Mariana Gross, from the RJ TV newspaper, from Rede Globo, took a wave with the good moment of Fla in the season.

The journalist used her Twitter profile to express her support for the Flamengo. At first, Mariana Gross celebrated with the ‘shout’ of “Mengo”. Then, the presenter took a wave: “I try to be humble, but the team won’t let me”said the post.

I tend to be humble but my team won’t let me. ❤️🖤😂😂 — Mariana Gross (@ladygross) August 14, 2022

It is worth remembering that Mariana Gross is a baby for the fans of Flamengo. That’s because, in an irreverent way, whenever the team wins a title, the journalist presents the biggest newspaper in Rio de Janeiro wearing the red-black colors. In addition, the anchor has already been spotted in the midst of fans going to the 2019 Libertadores final, for example.

With Mariana Gross in the crowd, Flamengo is getting ready to meet Athletico-PR again, this Wednesday (17), this time, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. The teams measure forces from 21:30 (Brasília time), at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba.