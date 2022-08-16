Did it go bad, Atlético-MG? President adopts a pessimistic tone about the renewal of Cuca

The relationship between cuca and Atlético-MG is strong. The coach, champion of Libertadores, Campeonato Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil is considered the greatest coach in the club’s history. The marriage fell apart in early 2022 when cuca asked to leave. However, seven months later, she got back together. The commander returned to Cidade do Galo.

The contract is short, runs until the end of the year. But on the board, there are people who want the coach to stay longer. In an interview after the victory over Coritiba, for the Brazilian Championship, President Sérgio Coelho adopted a pessimistic tone about the possible renewal of the coach’s contract.

“Cuca is a coach that we would really like to have him with us. He needs to want to stay too. We will certainly talk. If it works out for us, and for him too. But it’s premature to talk about that now.” , said the president of Atlético-MG.

A definition about contract renewal should only happen at the end of the year. Also because, Cuca is one of the names quoted to replace Tite in charge of the Brazilian team. The canary coach has already warned that he will leave the national team after the World Cup.

“Bring at the right time”

In the interview, Sérgio Coelho also took the opportunity to say that Cuca’s arrival took place at the right time. Many fans and journalists have been calling for the coach’s return some time ago, when Antonio Mohamed began to swing in charge.

“We managed to bring Cuca at the right time. He already said that if it had been earlier, he wouldn’t have come. When you say: “I could have brought Cuca a month ago”. He wouldn’t come. Whoever is here has the information. And we make decisions at the right times.”