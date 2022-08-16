Did you like ‘The Beast’? Here are other similar survival thrillers for you to check out!

The survival horror’The beast‘ (Beast), starring Idris Elba (‘The Suicide Squad’), finally arrived in national cinemas.

The story revolves around Nate Samuels (Elba), a man who travels to South Africa, where he met his wife, with their two teenage daughters for a game reserve. But what begins as a journey of healing turns into a terrifying struggle for survival when a lion, a bloodthirsty hunter survivor who now sees all humans as enemies, begins stalking them.

Of course, this is not the first (and not the last) film to deal with this narrative – but it is certainly a great choice for fans of the genre. And with that in mind, the CinePOP prepared a short list with other ten productions that show the clash between man and nature (either against animals or against catastrophic climatic events).

Check out our list below:

THE BIRDS (1963)

It’s all right, ‘The birds’ is not usually the first title that comes to mind when we imagine the struggle between man and nature – but this classic of Alfred Hitchcock cannot be left out of our list. The plot follows Melanie Daniels, a beautiful and wealthy socialite, who meets lawyer Mitch Brenner at a pet store and becomes interested in him. After the meeting, she decides to look for him in the town of Bodega Bay, California, where Mitch usually spends his weekends. However, Melanie just didn’t know that she would experience something frightening: thousands of birds have settled in the locality and start attacking people.

Enjoy watching:

SHARK (1975)

The first blockbuster in the history of cinema could not be left out of our list. ‘Shark’ was commanded by none other than the legendary Steven Spielberg and, to this day, it is considered not only a classic, but a landmark in the entertainment scene. Terrifying audiences from the time of its release, the story follows the attacks on beachgoers by a gigantic and deadly white shark in the city of Amity, New England. Police Chief Martin Brody wants to close the beaches, but Mayor Larry Vaughn won’t allow it, for fear that tourist revenue will leave the city without resources. Scientist Matt Hooper and fisherman Quint offer to help Brody capture and kill the beast, but the mission is going to be more complicated than they thought.

Yes, we have yet another timeless Spielberg film picked for our list. If the filmmaker had already made a big impact in 1975 with ‘Shark’he would come to impress us even more with the first chapter of ‘Jurassic Park’ (which would yield two direct sequels and a trilogy-reboot which came to an end recently). In the plot, paleontologists Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and mathematician Ian Malcolm are part of a select group chosen to visit an island inhabited by dinosaurs created from prehistoric DNA. Project mastermind and billionaire John Hammond assures everyone that the facility is completely safe. But after a power outage, visitors gradually discover that several ferocious predators are on the loose and on the hunt.

Starring names like Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes, the work centers on a group of “storm chasers” who attempt to deploy a tornado research device during a severe outbreak of nature in Oklahoma. Despite mixed reviews regarding the script, the production received praise for its visual effects and sound design – even earning two Oscar nominations. In addition, it raised massive US$495 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the second most successful film of 1996.

starring Jennifer Lopez, ‘anaconda’ is another one of those movies that we need to watch any time we browse the television or streamings and we found it. In the plot, a film crew arrives in the Amazon to make a documentary about the Shirishama tribe. Guided by the mysterious Paul Sarone, the group discovers they are involved in a dangerous hunt for the rare and gigantic snake known as the Anaconda. The game turns when the group realizes that the animal is intelligent and has a well-crafted plan to devour one by one.

PANIC ON THE LAKE (1999)

Who has never been hesitant to dive into a pond or a river after watching ‘Panic at the lake’. The film, released in 1999, follows a small-town sheriff who, after learning of the violent death of a navigator, asks for help from a fishing expert and a paleontologist, who have to deal with the appearance of a huge crocodile and extremely aggressive making victim after victim.

THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW (2004)

Despite mixed reviews at the time of release, ‘The day after tomorrow’ became a classic cult and fell into popular taste – whether for the thought-provoking plot or the chemistry of a top cast. The plot follows climatologist Jack Hall who, after being totally ignored by UN officials when raising his environmental concerns, sees his research come true when a massive storm develops, triggering catastrophic natural calamities across the world. Trying to get to his son Sam, who is stuck in New York with his friend Laura and others, Jack has to travel on foot from Philadelphia to get to Sam before it’s too late.

PANIC IN THE SNOW (2010)

‘Snow Panic’ is one of the films that mixes so much the thriller survival against the elements of nature and the suspense of man vs. dangerous creatures. In the film, a typical day in the mountains turns into an icy nightmare for three skiers, who get stuck on a cable car before their final descent. When the ski resort staff turn off the runway lights, the trio realize they’ve been forgotten and panic. With hypothermia and frostbite, the friends are forced to take extreme measures to get off the mountain before they freeze to death.

SHALLOW WATERS (2016)

Another film that surprised the public and the critics was the great thriller ‘Shallow waters’which brought the incredible Blake Lively back to form, in a narrative that makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand on end and leaves us astonished. In the storyline, Nancy is surfing alone on a secluded beach, when she is attacked by a great white shark and cornered a few feet away from the beach. Although she is very close, getting there proves to be an immense test of survival. It is a ‘Shark’ for a new generation.

FINAL DESTRUCTION: THE LAST REFUGE (2020)

‘Final Destruction: The Last Refuge’ promised to be just another film in the genre of destruction and clash between man and nature, but it turned into a touching and chilling narrative about the importance of family and the need for survival. In the plot, John Garrity, his ex-wife and their son embark on a perilous journey to find sanctuary as a planet-destroying comet makes its way towards Earth. Amid terrifying reports of cities being destroyed, Garrity sees the best and the worst in humanity. As the countdown to the apocalypse approaches zero, their incredible journey culminates in a desperate, last-minute flight to a possible safe haven.

Don’t forget to watch: