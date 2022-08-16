Echoes | Meet Netflix’s New Psychological Thriller

Netflix has announced its new psychological thriller series. Entitled echoesthe production created and written by Vanessa Gazy will have seven episodes and will premiere in August.

Filled with surprises and mystery, the plot will be based on the lives of two identical twin sisters, Leni and Gina, played by Michelle Monaghan (The bride’s best friend). Since they were little, the sisters have a bond of union and harmony and change identities in secret, which culminated in a double life.

Thus, they share two houses, two husbands and a daughter. It turns out that everything changes when one of the sisters mysteriously disappears.

What to expect from Echoes?

The public can expect a lot of mystery. The trailer already reveals that Leni’s disappearance will affect not only her sister, but also the whole city, and they will have to find out if it is a kidnapping, a death, or something supernatural.

Promising suspense and mystery, the series debuts in August on the platform. (Image: Playback/Netflix)

And, to execute this premise, the series counts on heavy names in its production. In addition to Gary, Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why) and Quinton Peoples (runaways) are executive producers and co-showrunners.

In the cast, in addition to Monaghan was also confirmed the name of Matt Bomer (American Horror Story)Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker, Karen Robinson, Rosanny Zayas, Michael O’Neill, Celia Weston, Gable Swanlund, Tyner Rushing, Hazel and Ginger Mason, Alise Willis and Maddie Nichols.

When does Echoes debut?

Audiences won’t wait long to follow the plot, as the Netflix thriller series premieres on August 19 on the platform.