Electric company opens job vacancies WITHOUT experience and does not require higher education; know the positions

One of the largest energy distributors in Brazil has vacancies for several positions. The electric company, present in several Brazilian states, offers opportunities for professionals without experience or higher education.

Chances are for electricians, technicians, welders, tractor drivers, mechanics and more. Hiring takes place under the CLT regime, and what’s more: the company guarantees a dozen benefits to the employee. So, want to know how to apply? See below.

Electric company opens job vacancies WITHOUT experience and does not require higher education

Namely, the group in question is Energisa. The chances, in turn, are for Rio de Janeiro (RJ); Acre (AC); Tocantins (TO); Mato Grosso (MT); and Mato Grosso do Sul (MS).

In this regard, see below which are the main job openings at Grupo Energisa. On the other hand, if you want access to all the institution’s selection processes, access the Kenoby portal.

Maintenance Technician

It is up to this professional to participate in the processes for the preparation of projects and coordinate the assembly of plants. Although not required, having experience in the role is one of the differentials to apply. In addition, in order to have the selected profile, it is important that you have a technical course in Electrotechnics, NR10 and SEP (Complementary NR10). The chances are for the Nova Iguaçu region, in Rio de Janeiro.

Distribution Electrician I

Namely, the distribution electrician will work in person in the city of Gurupi, in Tocantins (TO). Among the requirements required to have the selected profile, High School and Driver’s License “B” stand out. In addition, having courses in energy distribution and networks and a complementary NR 35 and NR 10 course is a differential.

tractor driver

The chances for a tractor driver are valid for those interested in working in person in the city of Cacoal, in Roraima (RO). Therefore, in order to apply, it is important that the candidate has completed high school. In short, among the activities that will be part of your daily routine, we can mention: earthworks, plow, and others.

apply

Finally, the complete list of vacancies can be seen on the Kenoby portal. There you can also check all the benefits, requirements and other descriptions about the vacancies. What’s more, there are also vacancies for people with disabilities. So go and check it out: https://bityli.com/iVxyVGY.

