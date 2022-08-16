Emilia Clarke’s Role in Secret Invasion Revealed

Secret Invasion promises to be one of the most surprising series of Phase 5 of the MCU. The new plot counts on the presence of references from Marvel as Samuel L. Jackson, but it will also be the stage for the debut of new artists in the studio, such as the actress Emilia Clarke.

Nominated for an Emmy for her performance in game of ThronesEmilia Clarke was cast by Marvel in an undisclosed role in 2021. However, the mystery surrounding the character may be over.

According to the insider Daniel Richtman (via The Direct), the actress will play a well-known Skrull from the comics, called G’iah.

It is worth remembering that in March, a behind-the-scenes video of Secret Invasion leaked online, revealing Emilia Clarke on the floor, recording a scene with an actor choking her.

what do we know about Secret Invasion?

the plot of Secret Invasion will be inspired by the comic book in which Nick Fury and Talos investigate a sect of Skrulls that has infiltrated Earth. As time passes, these Skrulls take the places of several humans, some of whom are close to Nick.

In fact, a theory involving Nick Fury and the Skrulls gained traction after the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home and, mainly, the post-credits scene in WandaVision.

After the film’s post-credits scene revealed that the real Nick was on an off-planet station, several fans began to suggest that the Nick portrayed in the films, from Captain America: Winter Soldieris a Skrull.

That’s because in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Fury eats a sandwich cut diagonally. The sandwich is important because in captain marvelhe reveals that he cannot eat a piece of toast if it is sliced ​​diagonally.

Recently, the series won a synopsis on Disney+ Originals, which defined the plot as a “crossover event”, suggesting that its storyline will feature multiple cameos.

Secret Invasion will debut on Disney+ during Spring 2023, between March and May.

