End of an era? Apple’s 5W charger is unavailable in some stores around the world

The charger with a capacity of 5W supplied by Apple accompanied several models of Apple until the iPhone 11, line in which the company switched to the accessory of 18W. However, the devices of this series were the last to have the component in the box, as it was later removed, a controversial decision that even other companies came to join later.

Still, it is possible to buy the charger separately in the manufacturer’s official stores, or at least it was possible. After all, you can no longer find this item for purchase in some countries, a fact that was reported by a Japanese blog. According to him, there is no availability for the product on the Japanese Apple Online Store.