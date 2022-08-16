Erik ten Hag frees Cristiano Ronaldo to work with another team if he finds it

On Tuesday morning (16), the ‘Telegraph’ reported that Manchester United’s coach Erik ten Hag had given up on preventing Cristiano Ronaldo from leaving the club. Now the player is free to trade with another team if he finds one.

Last Sunday (14), ‘Sky Sports’ reported that United was already considering terminating the shirt 7’s contract if the player does not change his professional attitudes.

At the end of last month, the Portuguese ace was the subject of controversy after leaving Old Trafford at halftime in the friendly against Rayo Vallecano, in which he was substituted in the first half. The club played down the attitude, but now expects better postures from Ronaldo, according to the vehicle.

Cristiano Ronaldo has already shown a lot of discomfort about wearing the Red Devils shirt, mainly because he can’t play in the Champions League. However, he has been struggling to find a new destination and has even been rejected by clubs such as Inter Milan and Milan.