“Especially of all…” Oscar surprises even with the negative of the Chinese and gives clues to Flamengo fans, who are excited again

Flamengo made a big market in this transfer window. In addition to having managed to sell defender Gustavo Henrique and Willian Arão, Marcos Braz made great signings: Chileans Erick Pulgar and Arturo Vidal, right-back Guillermo Varela and forward Everton Cebolinha. However, the director of Rubro-Negro was unable to fulfill his biggest dream: to repatriate midfielder Oscar.

The midfielder was seen as the ideal player to shadow Uruguayan Arrascaeta. There were days of negotiations. The Brazilian even posted a photo wearing the Flamengo shirt. Marcos Braz, in turn, managed to settle with the athlete’s managers and the guarantee that Shanghai Port, from China, would lend the multi-champion at least until December. However, the Chinese did not keep their word and the professional will return to the Asian country.

On Monday night (15), the Brazilian midfielder used his social networks to thank the support and affection of the Flamengo fans and even left between the lines that in the future he will be able to play for Rubro-Negro.

“I would like to thank everyone for the affection and messages received in the last month, especially from all Flamengo fans. I wish the club the best of luck and all the friends I have there for the remainder of this season. Thank you all”, concluded the midfielder.