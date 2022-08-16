Eva Longoria stars in Apple TV+ series Land of Women

AppleT+ announced today (9) a new comedy series that will star the actress Eva Longoria (Telenovela, Desperate Housewives).

with the title of Land Of Women, the project is described as a 6-episode dramedy based on the author’s bestselling book Sandra Barneda.

Longoria will produce the attraction. Another confirmed name is the actress Carmen Maura.

In the plot we follow Gala (Longoria), a New Yorker whose life is put on pause when her husband is caught with some financial problems. To escape the criminals her husband owes money to, Gala, her mother Juia (Maura) and their teenage daughter return to a small town in northern Spain known for its wines that Julia left over 50 years ago.

They try to remain anonymous in place, but like a good small town, gossip runs rampant and soon some family secrets surface again.

Ramón Campos will serve as showrunner.

Filming takes place in Spain, and reportedly the series will be filmed in Spanish and English with both options available to the public when it launches.

Land of Women has no premiere date.

