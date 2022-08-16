Fast & Furious 10 Will Be “The Best In The Franchise So Far”, Says Actor

Actor Alan Ritchson, who will make his first appearance in the Fast & Furious franchise in the upcoming film, has shown to be loving the experience, and he can’t stop praising Fast & Furious 10, praising the quality of the next film in the franchise in a new video.

Ritchson went to his Instagram to comment on fast and furious 10 and made a bold statement, suggesting it will be the best movie in the franchise so far.

Check out the video of Ritchson about fast and furious 10 below:

“Everything is always shrouded in secrecy and I don’t want to leak sets or plot points,” says Ritchson in his post “It’s been an amazing journey. I can’t wait for you to see this movie. It will definitely be the best in the franchise so far, I know that.”

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in fast and furious 10.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.