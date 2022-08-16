“Fast & Furious 10 Will Be the Best Movie in the Franchise,” Says Vin Diesel’s New Casting

Cast in May, actor Alan Ritchson revealed in a new video high expectations about the tenth film in the franchise.

Another actor has been cast in the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, Fast X. Jack Reacher, Amazon Studios star Alan Ritchson will join the cast of the highly anticipated sequel. In addition to the actor, the director of the film has also been defined, which will be directed by Louis Leterrier, known for the productions The Incredible Hulk and Explosive Charge 1 and 2, and which was highly praised by actress Michelle Rodriguez.

The latest Fast & Furious movie is currently shooting in Europe and is expected to feature most of the main cast, with Vin Diesel at the helm and the return of Helen Mirren in the role of the iconic Magdalene “Queenie”. About the newcomer cast, according to the website Deadline, Ritchson is expected to film his participation in the film before filming begins on the next season of Jack Reacher, but details of his character or how he fits into the plot of the sequel were not disclosed. In response to the disclosure of his participation, the actor posted an emotional video on Instagram. Check it out below:

In addition to Ritchson, the film will feature Jason Momoa as the villain of the story, and the actor already warned that his character will not be “macho” and intends to escape stereotypes. “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this guy who plays [personagens machões]. But I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric. I am a peacock of the highest order and I am having the time of my life.”commented the actor in an interview with the website GQ. In addition to Momoa, actress Brie Larson has also been confirmed in the tenth film, but there are no descriptions yet about her character. The release date of the film is scheduled for May 18, 2023 in Brazilian cinemas.