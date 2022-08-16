Ferraresi appears at the IDB and may debut for São Paulo | Sao Paulo

The player’s name was published in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and is fit to play his first game for Tricolor.

The debut could take place on Sunday, when, from 18:00 (Brasília time), São Paulo will face Santos, in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

The presence in the game depends on the physical issue. Ferraresi has not played since May, when he was still defending Estoril, from Portugal.

Ferraresi is registered in the Brasileirão and will be able to reinforce the team in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, against Atlético-GO.

In the Copa do Brasil, however, the registration period has ended, and the Venezuelan will only watch this Thursday’s match against América-MG, at Independência, on television. São Paulo plays for a draw, after winning the first leg by 1 to 0, to go to the semifinals.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan spent a month training alone, before spending two weeks in Uruguay getting back in shape before the deal with São Paulo.

– We will evaluate some things, I will continue training with the group. I will speak with the technical staff. If it’s not 100%, I’ll talk. We have to win, I will not jeopardize the team. I won’t say I’m fine if I’m not. If I don’t feel prepared, I’ll tell you,” said Ferraresi on Monday.

