Ferraresi explains photo with São Paulo shirt in his childhood and values ​​success: “It’s a step forward” | Sao Paulo

São Paulo presented this Monday, in the CT of Barra Funda, the defender Nahuel Ferraresi as reinforcement. The Venezuelan was loaned to Tricolor until June 2023, with the possibility of extension until December 31.

In the interview, Ferraresi explained the photo with the Tricolor shirt when he was a child and also talked about his characteristics as a player:

– The photo was because, at that time, the club won the Libertadores and the World Cup in 2005. My father always bought shirts from clubs and bought them from São Paulo, he always went to the street with the shirt. He had Deportivo Táchira and São Paulo. Afterwards, I received messages on the networks, the affection I received and that I noticed when I arrived, was incredible. Thank you very much for the love you have given me until today. Proud to wear the shirt both inside and outside – said the defender.

– I am happy to be here, I will give everything to help my companions. I have always followed Brazilian football, more than abroad. I come to a very big club and I know the responsibility. I can play in a line of four or five, as the coach said. I can play on the right and left, I feel more comfortable on the sides, I have the ball, but I feel comfortable anywhere.

Regarding São Paulo’s search for him and the insistence on negotiations, Ferraresi was flattered.

– When São Paulo contacted me, I couldn’t believe it. It’s a great club, it represents a lot in the world. I was seeing the team, as it was, the competitions it played. Things were progressing and I was more willing to come here – said the defender, who ruled out considering playing in Brazil as a step back after a period in Europe.

– It’s not a setback. It’s a step forward to follow my growth. I will continue to work to grow in my career. I want to continue adding and at the highest level. São Paulo plays at an international level and is always fighting in Brazil – he said.

Ferraresi will be entered by São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship and also in the Copa Sudamericana, in which Tricolor is in the semifinal, against Atlético-GO.

Before introducing the defender, the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, gave the reinforcement a member-support card and valued his stance in the negotiation:

– I got a call from him saying he wanted to play for São Paulo. It’s committed. He wore the São Paulo shirt as a child. This makes us very happy. This dynamic of the importance of São Paulo makes us happy. Defender figure was Rogério’s demand and necessity.

Who is Nahuel Ferraresi?

The defender responds to a request from Rogério Ceni, who has lacked a defender since Arboleda’s serious injury. He shouldn’t be back until next year.

At the age of 23, the Venezuelan was designed by Deportivo Táchira in 2017. In 2018, he was acquired by Grupo City and, since then, he has played for CF Peralada, in Spain, Porto, Moreirense and Estoril Praia, all of the latter in Portugal.

Other excerpts from Feraresi’s interview:

– It’s been a long time since I was in competition, because I was on vacation. He was training alone. A month ago he trained alone. In the last two weeks I trained in Uruguay. I started training with the group, I feel tired, naturally, but I feel better and better. I will be available quickly for the technician.

Soteldo, Santos reinforcement

– I spoke to Soteldo by whatsapp, saying he was coming. I spoke to Hurtado. I asked about the city. Everyone told me good things about Brazil and obviously.

– It will be a difficult game against Santos. Obviously, everyone knows what it means to represent Santos. If I have the opportunity, I will make the best of it. I will indicate the best way to mark Soteldo, if not playing. I want to adapt faster to the coach.

– Proud to share locker room with a legend like him. Pequeno always followed international football. When I saw him at Atlético, it was incredible. Not only him, Rafinha, Eder, world-class players, I’m sharing the dressing room, and I want to learn on a daily basis to add and that I enjoy. I want to enjoy every moment, because I have the privilege of being here.

Rondon, former VenezuelanSao Paulo

– I remember Rondon. He wore the shirt of the club in my city, he is my father’s friend. I do remember his passage through São Paulo.

– It is difficult, but also beautiful to play in the South American semifinals. Quinta will play an important match against América-MG. Then comes the Brasileirão and keep fighting to be as high as possible. It’s being prepared to go the furthest in all competitions, to emerge champions.

– We will evaluate some things, I will continue training with the group. I will speak with the technical staff. If it’s not 100%, I’ll talk. We have to win, I won’t jeopardize the team if I said I’m fine, and I’m not. If I don’t feel ready, I will.

