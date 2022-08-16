FIA announces new rules and eliminates last barrier for Volkswagens in F1

The FIA ​​has finally approved the power unit regulations for 2026, removing the last barrier to Volkswagen’s entry into F1.

The document from the World Council of the federation that governs motor sport was released on the entity’s website on Wednesday. And it starts by talking about the future.

“The FIA ​​continues to advance in the fields of innovation and sustainability, and the new power unit regulation is the biggest demonstration of this. The introduction of cutting-edge technologies and a synthetic and sustainable fuel are in line with our objectives to benefit drivers in the day by day and to create a zero carbon environment by 2030,” said Mohammed Bin Sulayem, president of the organisation, in the statement.

“F1 is experiencing incredible growth today and we are confident that these changes will bring even more appeal to the rules created this year.”

The new technical regulations, according to the FIA, are based on four pillars:

Keeping the show going: the power unit to be adopted in 2026 will have similar performance to the current one, with a high-powered V6 combustion engine;

Environmental sustainability: the electrical contribution of the units will be 50%, instead of the current 25%, and the fuel will be 100% sustainable;

Financial sustainability: cost reduction, without this jeopardizing the search for innovation that has always been a hallmark of F1;

Attract new automakers: the rules aim to make it possible for new brands to enter the category, with triggers so that newcomers can compete at a high level against already established teams.

It took a while, a lot of people lost patience in the last few months, as I wrote here, but it came out. And it is clear that it was a regulation written by several hands: from the FIA, Liberty Media and Volkswagen.

All of the above points were required by the German group to officially enter F1 with two of its main brands, Porsche and Audi.

There were two adjournments. The initial planning foresaw that Volks, teams and Liberty would make the announcements in the first months of the year. Everything was smooth between Liberty’s Domenicali and FIA president Todt.

Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess smiles in front of a Volkswagen factory in Zwickau, Germany. Image: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

The problem is that the Frenchman left the FIA ​​in December. And his successor, Bin Sulayem, decided to review the entire process before submitting it to the World Council’s vote.

The Board met in April, creating expectations in the automakers. Nothing happened. The next meeting was in June. The timing was perfect: Porsche would take advantage of the Austrian GP, ​​at the Red Bull circuit, to announce the alliance with the team. A week later, it would be Audi’s turn to make its announcement. Nothing happened.

Now, the ads shouldn’t take long. Porsche will become a partner of Red Bull. Audi, on the other hand, is on the way to becoming a partner of Sauber, which today “leases” its structure to Alfa Romeo. They must be one of the last acts of Herbert Diess, CEO who will leave Volkswagen next month and who was the guarantor of the approach to the category.

In addition to the 2026 rules, the FIA ​​has confirmed that the car floors will be stiffer from the Belgian GP onwards, which could affect the performances of Red Bull and Ferrari. There are also news for 2023: still with the aim of reducing bounces on the ground, the cars will be 15mm taller and new sensors will be installed in the cars.

The full statement, in English, is here.