First image of new Hunger Games is revealed

the american magazine vanity fair exclusively revealed this Tuesday (16) the first official image of prequel in Hunger Games. The film is set to hit theaters on November 17, 2023 and will be based on the novel. The Song of Birds and Serpents in Suzanne Collins released in 2020.

The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents will be starred by Tom Blyth (The Golden Age) as Coriolanus Snow and Rachel Zegler (Love, Sublime Love) as Lucy Gray. The cast of the long will also have in the cast Josh Andres Rivera (Love, Sublime Love) as Sejanus Plinth, Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) as Tigris Snow and Jason Schwartzman (Klaus) as Lucretius Flickerman.

THE prequel will also feature the talent of Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Casca Highbottom and the movie’s villain will be played by Viola Davis (Suicide Squad), Davis’ character will be Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head of the tenth edition of the Games. The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents will have the roadmap Michael Arndt (Star Wars: The Force Awakens) and the direction of Francis Lawrencethe director was responsible for the last three films in the saga Hunger Games.

the trailer of The Hunger Games: The Song of the Birds and the Serpents it was made available in June 2022 around the same time production began filming.

