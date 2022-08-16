‘Five Days at Memorial’: Miniseries with Vera Farmiga is now available on Apple TV+!

‘Five Days at Memorial’a series based on the tragedy caused by Hurricane Katrina and starring Vera Farmigais now available at Apple TV+.

production was launched today, August 12th on the platform streaming.

Created by John Ridley (’12 Years a Slave’) and Carlton Cuse (‘Lost’), the miniseries revolves around the first five days after Hurricane Katrina’s destruction in a New Orleans hospital.

Ridley and Cuse also join as writers, executive producers and directors.

Robert Pine, Cherry Jones, Julie Ann Emery, Cornelius Smith Jr., adepero Oduye, Molly Hager, Michael Gaston and W. Earl Brown complete the list.

The production is based on the non-fiction novel ‘Five Days at Memorial: Life and Death in a Storm-Ravaged Hospital’ signed by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink.

Check out the official synopsis of the book below:

In the tradition of the best of investigative journalism, physicist and reporter Sheri Fink reconstructs five days at Memorial Medical Center and takes readers into the lives of those who struggled to survive amidst the chaos.

After the impact of Katrina and the waters rose, the power went out, the heat increased, exhausted caregivers chose to assign certain patients to the last rescues. Months later, countless healthcare professionals faced criminal allegations for deliberately injecting patients with drugs as a way to hasten their deaths.

‘Five Days at Memorial’the culmination of six years of reporting, delves into the mystery of what happened in those days, taking the reader to a hospital and fighting for his life, as well as a conversation about the most horrific health rationing of all.

