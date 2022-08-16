Fla x Athletico is record participation in Globo

Flamengo thrashed Athletico-PR 5-0 at Maracanã last Sunday (14th). The Brasileirão match was broadcast on Globo and scored 24 points in Rio de Janeiro. But despite the average audience, Globo received a very large turnout. There were 53% of ‘share’, participation of connected televisions.

‘Audience share’ means the total of all connected televisions counting all channels. In other words, of all the devices connected in the region of Rio de Janeiro, more than half were watching the game at Maracanã, on Globo. It’s a record in that regard. The information was published by the TV on board website, by journalist Warlen Pontes.

The goals in the rout were scored by Fabrício Bruno, twice, Ayrton Lucas, Lázaro and Pedro. A curiosity is that all the goals were in the second half. It was also the first defeat for coach Felipão by such a huge goal difference since Brazil’s 7-1 World Cup defeat to Germany.

Coach Dorival Júnior went to the match with an alternative team. That’s because Flamengo returns to play with Athletico in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at Arena da Baixada, on Wednesday (17). The game takes place at 21:30 (Brasília time).

Flamengo seeks a spot in the Libertadores final

It’s not just the Copa do Brasil. Flamengo has a heavy sequence of matches and is also trying to qualify in the Libertadores. Rubro-Negro faces Vélez Sarsfield in the semifinals of the continental tournament and the first leg, in Argentina, is scheduled for August 31. The return, at Maracanã, will be on the holiday of September 7th.

But first, after resolving life in the Copa do Brasil, Flamengo has one more decision, but for the Brasileirão. The team goes to São Paulo to face the leader Palmeiras and can shorten the difference to six points. In other words, if they lose, they are 12 points behind and make it difficult to reach the São Paulo team.

