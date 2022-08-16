Flamengo opens ticket sales for Libertadores on Thursday

Flamengo will open on Thursday (18) the sale of tickets for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores semifinal, against Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina. The two teams will face each other at Maracanã on September 7, a fourth, at 9:30 pm, a week after the clash on Argentine soil.

Sales start at 10 am (Brasília time) with tickets for Maracanã Package / Diamond Nation / Biggest in the World. In the following days, other sectors will be put up for sale.

On social media, some fans were revolted by the price of some tickets. The most expensive of them, Maracanã Mais, costs R$ 1,600.00. The ticket gives access to a sector with a buffet service of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

See below for information about the sale, made online on the club’s website:

Schedules:

08/18 (10h) – Maracanã Package / Diamond Nation / World’s Biggest

08/19 (10h) – Platinum Nation / Most Beloved

08/20 (10h) – Gold Nation / Always With You

08/22 (10h) – Silver Nation / We Play Together

08/23 (10h) – Bronze Nation / Wherever You Are

25/08 (10h) – Nation Jr. / General public online

05/09 (10h) – Physical and free points of sale

07/09 (5 pm) – Closing of online sales

Values:

North (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 40.00

– Platinum: BRL 56.00

– Gold: BRL 56.00

– Silver: BRL 64.00

– Bronze and old plans: BRL 80.00

– General Public: BRL 160.00 (half BRL 80.00)

South (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 50.00

– Platinum: BRL 70.00

– Gold: BRL 70.00

– Silver: BRL 80.00

– Bronze and old plans: BRL 100.00

– General Public: BRL 200.00 (half BRL 100.00)

Upper East (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 62.50

– Platinum: BRL 87.50

– Gold: BRL 87.50

– Silver: BRL 100.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$ 125.00

– General Public: BRL 250.00 (half BRL 125.00)

Lower East (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 87.50

– Platinum: BRL 122.50

– Gold: BRL 122.50

– Silver: BRL 140.00

– Bronze and old plans: R$ 175.00

– General Public: BRL 350.00 (half BRL 175.00)

West (Flemish)

– Diamond: BRL 125.00

– Platinum: BRL 175.00

– Gold: BRL 175.00

– Silver: BRL 200.00

– Bronze and old plans: BRL 250.00

– General Public: BRL 500.00 (half BRL 250.00)

Maracanã Mais – sector with buffet service of food and non-alcoholic beverages (Flamengo)

– Diamond: BRL 456.25

– Platinum: BRL 608.75

– Gold: BRL 608.75

– Silver: BRL 685.00

– Bronze and old plans: BRL 837.50

– General Public: BRL 1,600.00 (half BRL 837.50)