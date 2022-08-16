Flamengo publishes list of related teams for the duel against Athletico, for the Copa do Brasil; check out

First match at Maracanã ended in a 0-0 tie and only a win will qualify any team in normal time.

Gabigol celebrates with Vidal for Flamengo (Photo: Getty Images)
On the night of the next Wednesday (17), Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo face each other at Arena da Baixada, at 21:30 (Brasília time), for the return leg of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup. Three weeks earlier, the teams drew 0-0 at Maracanã. Any new equality will take the decision to penalties, while the teams will have to win to pass in normal time.

In the early afternoon of this Tuesday (16), Flamengo released on their social networks the list of related parties for the match, in which David Luiz will not have, suspended for having received a red card in the first leg. The likely replacement is Fabrício Bruno, who scored twice in the victory over Athletico himself for the Brazilian Championship.

Check out Flamengo’s list of matches for the match:

Goalkeepers: Cleiton, Hugo Souza, Matheus Cunha and Santos

Sides: Ayrton Lucas, Filipe Luís, Matheuzinho and Rodinei

Defenders: Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Pablo

Midfielders: De Arrascaeta, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes, Matheus França, Victor Hugo and Vidal

Forwards: Everton Cebolinha, Gabriel Barbosa, Lázaro, Marinho, Pedro and Vitinho

