Fluminense fans lose patience with Felipe Melo

Credit: Mailson Santona/Fluminense FC

On the night of this Sunday (14), Fluminense was defeated on the field of the confrontation against Internacional in Beira-Rio by the score of 1 to 0. The team led by Fernando Diniz, besides having lost the unbeaten record of 13 games, had a much lower compared to the football that had been presenting.

One of the most criticized players was midfielder Felipe Melo. The 39-year-old midfielder was pointed out as one of the main responsible for the carioca club having taken the last two goals.

The score could have been higher if VAR had not ruled out a goal by the Gaucho team. In the bid, once again, the “Pitbull” was involved in the play. At the time, the video referee’s team saw the German striker offside.

On social media, many tricolors criticized the steering wheel’s performance. Some fans pointed out that he was not able to run properly, even limping on some occasions.

Felipe Melo runs with a limp… — Rodrigo🇭🇺 (@oincrivelbastos) August 15, 2022

In addition to the slowness, Felipe Melo still turns to the wrong side with his back to the player he “marked”. Other than that, he still has the tantrum at the others for screwing up. https://t.co/ZRyZN4oEp5 — Flávio 🆘🇧🇷🏴 (@Flavio_Sampaio) August 15, 2022

Felipe Melo has already recognized that he is not in the same rotation as his teammates… That’s clear!

Why does Fernando Diniz still insist on putting him on the team?

Yesterday your performance was terrible.

You have to put him in physical preparation until he is in better playing conditions. — From Top Hat&Tie (@alexghostbc) August 15, 2022

Wednesday I want to ask for Michel Araújo’s entry, it’s not possible for him to be a bank for FELIPE MELO — Freitas ᶠᶠᶜ 🇭🇺 (@Patrik_Cg) August 15, 2022

I have no problem criticizing Nathan. However, Felipe Melo’s performance was pathetic. There’s no way to compare it with the game of any other Flu athlete. — Renan Reis | The Orange 🍊 (@olaranjaoficial) August 15, 2022

Felipe Melo has no use in Fluminense. This screaming thing in the locker room and the interview is n can cost 500 thousand monthly. — Searon Cabral (@cabral_searon) August 15, 2022

Felipe Melo defender… What a depression — 808s (@_Nogueira6) August 15, 2022

Shortly after the match, Felipe Melo gave an interview on the sidelines and talked about Fluminense’s performance in the game. Visibly uncomfortable with the result, he asked the squad to change the key to focus on the Copa do Brasil quarter-final clash. Fluminense will compete for a spot in the semi-finals against Fortaleza. In the first game, at Castelão, Tricolor das Laranjeiras beat Leão do Pici by 1 to 0. The return game takes place this Wednesday (17) at 20:00 at Maracanã.