For a limited time! Spotify launches 3 month free promotion for new users; how to rescue

In a new marketing campaign aimed at attracting new customers, Spotify announced this Tuesday (16), a new promotion that offers three months free in the Premium plan for users who register on the streaming platform until September 11, date on which the monthly fee waiver will expire. This benefit is valid for people who have never used the application and only for Individual or University subscriptions, which after the promotional period will cost R$19.90/month and R$9.90, respectively, with automatic charge on the credit card. credit, debit or other payment method selected during account creation.

During the three promotional months, users will have at their disposal all the features included in the paid version of the application, such as the possibility to download songs to listen without an Internet connection, ad-free playback and the possibility to change songs as much as they want — in the free option there are limit on the number of times you can change tracks. After the 90 free days, the customer can continue using their account with the Individual plan, but in this case paying for the service according to the chosen modality. Like rivals, Spotify also has multiple options that range from single packages to those that can be shared with up to six people from the same family.

The contract can be made through the website for browser (access) or using the music player application (Android and iOS), being necessary to inform a valid payment method for the account to be created. Although there is a need to enter a credit or debit card, no payment will be made within 3 months. Available plans: Individual: BRL 19.90/month

BRL 19.90/month Duo (two users): BRL 24.90/month

BRL 24.90/month Family (up to 6 users): BRL 34.90/month

BRL 34.90/month University: BRL 9.90/month

