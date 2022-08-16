French troops leave Mali on charges of neocolonialism | World

More than nine years after being received in Mali as “saviors” in the face of the presence of jihadist groups, French soldiers completed their withdrawal from the country this Monday (15), in a climate of bitterness, with the colonels in power and under growing hostility from the population.

“Today at 13:00 (Paris time), the last detachment of the Barkhane force present on Malian soil crossed the border between Mali and Niger. This came from the Gao desert operational platform, transferred to the Malian armed forces this morning” , the French army announced, welcoming that this “great military logistical challenge” had been “taken on in good order and in safety”.

This withdrawal, ordered on February 17 by President Emmanuel Macron, puts an end to nearly a decade of French military intervention in Mali, likely the last engagement of this magnitude in a long time.

In a press release, the head of state welcomed the efforts of French soldiers “who for nine years fought armed terrorist groups on Malian soil” and 59 of whom “paid the price with their lives”.

“Their sacrifice reminds us that our soldiers, during these years, have preserved the unity of Mali, prevented the establishment of a territorial caliphate and fought against terrorist groups that attack local populations and threaten Europe”, emphasizes Macron.

Its effectiveness “during all these years and until the last few days has been demonstrated by the neutralization of most of the leaders of the hierarchy of terrorist groups in the Sahel”, he adds.

In an implicit criticism of the Malian authorities resulting from two coups d’état, Macron reaffirms his desire to “pursue this commitment alongside all states that choose to fight terrorism and respect stability and coexistence between communities” in Africa. western.

Operation Serval was launched in January 2013 against jihadist groups that had conquered the north of the country and were threatening to advance towards Bamako, the capital, and was succeeded in August 2014 by Operation Barkhane, targeting jihadists scattered in the Sahelo- Saharan, which mobilized up to 5,500 men in the field in 2020.

This French withdrawal concludes nearly a year of increasingly bitter relations between Paris and the ruling colonels in Bamako since the coup against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta in August 2020.

The colonels, who turned to Russia — even securing the services of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, according to Paris and the UN — broke defense agreements with France and its European partners in May after months of obstructing Operation Barkhane.

Bamako, who denies having appealed to Wagner, rebuked the French president in July for a “neocolonial stance”, said government spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, accusing him of inciting ethnic hatred for his criticism of the Malian army.

He was reacting to Macron’s comments that “the choices made by the Malian junta today and its de facto complicity with the Wagner militia are particularly ineffective in the fight against terrorism, which is no longer its objective”.

For experts, in Mali, France found itself caught between a political logic that dictated its exit as quickly as possible and a logic of military efficiency that, on the contrary, encouraged it to stay until the local armies took power.