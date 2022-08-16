Gabriel Pires celebrates the deal with Botafogo: ‘My heart’s club. I will do everything to help the Glorious’

28 year old midfielder, Gabriel Pires will be officially unveiled this Tuesday. Before, he has already done a photo shoot at the Nilton Santos Stadium and gave an interview to Botafogo TV, highlighting his willingness to act for Glorioso, for being from Botafogo since he was little.

– I saw it in a positive way, seeing the club awaken this interest in me, in my city, in my heart. I was very happy. This challenge will be very good, I see it with good eyes. I hope everything goes well so that we can have good results here – said Gabriel Pires.

– In midfield I can play in different positions, I am a physical player, but also with quality, I come here to add. I’ll demonstrate as the work goes on,” he added.

On loan from Benfica until June 2023, with the possibility of extension until December, Gabriel Pires is excited about Botafogo’s SAF.

– I saw it as best I could. The situation that Botafogo was in before was not the best, it came at a great time. Being a very serious project, very competent, I believe it will only add. Now I’ll be able to actively participate, sweating it out on the field to conquer what I used to just root for. I will be able to give my contribution in the best possible way. You can expect the greatest possible dedication, I will give my life, leave my blood, do everything to help Glorioso – he added.

Watch the Botafogo TV video: