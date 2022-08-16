Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa are in the movie

the new movie The Flashmarks a new phase of the DCEU, and is bringing many surprises for fans. The most recent novelty of the feature is the participation of Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa in the long

Rumors of the participation of the actors and their respective characters in The Flash, have been going on since 2020. However, a link between the DC speedster film and the second Aquaman solo film has now been confirmed. The arrival of the actors in the plot further increases the importance of the film for the DCEU, which will also have Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton like their versions of Batman.

The Flash movie
The presence of the actors was confirmed by the website Sreen Geek, this week, but it was not confirmed by the Warner, which is making a mystery with the production. In addition to them, the feature may have the arrival of a great enemy of the hero, which could be the Black Flash or the Reverse Flash.

Andy Muschietti (It) is directing the new film by The Flash, and the scripts were in charge of Christina Hodson (Hostage of Fear). The cast includes Ezra Miller (Barry Allen), Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Michael Keaton (Batman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman) as highlights.

The Flash will be released in theaters on November 3 of this year. The long awaited by DC fans, and could totally change the publisher’s universe in theaters.

