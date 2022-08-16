Galaxy M53 5G with 108MP camera arrives at the lowest price in history at R$ 1899 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The Galaxy M53 5G recently hit the market to succeed last year’s M52 5G. The model has great settings, including a high-capacity main camera and great hardware. And today, it reaches its lowest price at R$1899.

For those unfamiliar, the Galaxy M53 5G features a 6.7″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it comes equipped with a Dimensity 900 processor capable of running games and other tasks with great fluidity. In addition, the hardware still includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space.

Samsung has also taken great care in cameras. Here we have a 108MP main lens that promises photos rich in detail. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera, a pair of 2MP macro and depth lenses, and a 32MP front lens for selfies and video calling. In addition, it brings more highlights such as support for 5G, Android 12 and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Main features:

Screen: 6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus with Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz rate

6.7″ Super AMOLED Plus with Full HD+ resolution at 120 Hz rate Processor: MediaTek Dimension 900

MediaTek Dimension 900 GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 RAM: 6GB

6GB Native Storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

5,000mAh with 25W fast charging System: Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface

Android 12 under One UI 4.1 interface Others: support for 5G networks, fingerprint reader on the side

On offer with a coupon, the Galaxy M53 5G is a great investment for its price range in Brazil:

