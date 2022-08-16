Girlfriends who feared they were sisters are relieved after DNA test results

Carley and Mercedes go viral on social media after raising a question: girlfriends could be sisters, since the mothers of the two had had sex with the same man. To clear it all up, they did a DNA test. During the wait, the models, who live in Ontario (Canada), decided to keep the relationship.

And, to the relief of Carley and Mercedes, who have a page on the “OnlyFans” platform, the exam results showed that they ARE NOT sisters.

In a video published on TikTok, the models held their breath and opened the result, discovering that they are not related. Afterwards, Carley and Mercedes joined in a long hug, leaving emotional followers.

Mercedes and Carley embrace after discovering they are not sisters Photo: Reproduction / TikTok

“Do you know that soulmates are very similar? It’s common to look like your soulmate. Congratulations. You are meant to be together. Be happy and blessed.”posted a netizen.

The similarity between the two made many people on the internet believe that the DNA result would be a “mere formality”. According to them, it was clear that Mercedes and Carley were sisters.

“We were very anxious and the thought of potentially being related was horrible, but we just tried to keep ourselves busy.”said the couple, according to the “Daily Star”. “Definitely the result took away a lot of stress and anxiety. We finally got to breathe for the first time in what feels like an eternity. We couldn’t imagine going the rest of our lives without knowing.”they added.