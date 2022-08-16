Google opens job openings for the company’s office and home office

One of the biggest companies in the tech sector in the world has just opened vacancies of work. In fact, this is your moment to build the opportunity to work in the Googlesince the company announced the opening of vacancies throughout Brazil in different areas of activity and functions.

In this sense, it is important to highlight that the job opportunities are for the company’s offices located in São Paulo (capital) and Belo Horizonte (MG), with the possibility of working remotely, from a home office.

In this way, those interested in joining the global technology giant will be able to apply for the positions of Strategy and Operations Manager, Account Executive (beauty and fashion), Account Executive (technology), Strategic Partnerships Manager, Display Products Specialist, Customer Office Leader, Administrative Business Partner, Deployment Engineer, Technical Solutions Consultant, Customer Solutions Engineer and more.

However, it is important to make it clear that there are prerequisites to be able to enter these vacancies, obviously. However, it must be emphasized that these prerequisites vary depending on the role the candidate is thinking of choosing. Most positions require fluency in English and knowledge of Spanish.

To apply, you must go to the Google Careers and check the full list with all the vacancies that the company is offering. The Google Careers website allows you to filter the vacancies that the company is offering by the region of your interest. What’s up? Is this your time to finally start working with Google?