Grmio puts tickets on sale for the game against Cruzeiro from R$1

Grmio welcomes Cruzeiro in a duel between the best placed in Serie B

Grmio opened the sale of tickets for the match against Cruzeiro, scheduled for this Saturday, at 4:30 pm, in Porto Alegre, for the 25th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. In order to have a full house at Arena do Grmio, Tricolor has set ticket prices from R$1.

Tickets worth R$1 are exclusive to Grmio’s children’s members and are valid for all sectors of the stadium. Other grandstand prices range from R$16 to R$150.

Members of the Gold and Diamond categories have a 20% discount on ticket purchases. Tickets for visiting fans cost R$60 (R$30 a half).

Grmio and Cruzeiro will face off against Serie B leaders next Sunday. Tricolor is third in the table, with 43 points, the same score as Bahia, vice-leader, which has an advantage in the tie-breaking criteria: 13 wins against 11 of the gachos.

Cruzeiro leads with a ten-point advantage over the two competitors. In the previous match, Paulo Pezzolano’s team was tied 1-1 with Chapecoense, in Brasília, while Grmio was beaten away from home by CRB, 2-0,

