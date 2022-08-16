Guilhermo Del Toro’s series of horror stories on Netflix will be released in October.

THE Netflix confirmed today (15) that the 8 horror stories that form the series Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities arrive in October.

The platform confirmed that it will be 4 nights with two stories per night.

Described as a Netflix Halloween event, the attraction will tell eight spine-tingling stories told by some of the genre’s best creators such as Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), David Prior (The Empty Man), Guillermo Navarro (narcos), Keith Thomas (firestarter), Cloths Cosmatos (mandy), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight), Vincenzo Natali (cube) and Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night).

In the first year episodes, we will have the participation of actors Ben Barnes, Essie Davis, Crispin Glover, Andrew Lincoln, Eric André, Sofia Boutella, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Rupert Grint, Kate Micucci and Charlyne Yi.

The titles of the stories have been released:

The Autopsy

out

The Inspection

Dreams in the Witch’s House

lot 36

Pickman’s model

Cemetery Rumors

the murmur

Starts October 25th.

Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities arrives in October.

I can always be seen there on Twitter, where I talk about what happens on open TV, series, movies, and of course other nonsense. Follow there: twitter.com/mpmorales

