“Had its spotlight”; Mauro Cezar releases ‘acid’ pin after STJD decides on punishment of Flamengo duo

This Tuesday (16), the result of the judgment of Gabigol and Arrascaeta came to light, due to bids that took place in the duel against Athletico-PR, in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. the duo red-black was denounced by the agency’s attorney based on articles 254-A and 254 of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code. Gabigol, on account of an alleged practice of aggression, Arrasca, was accused of violent play.

The Court acquitted both and journalist Mauro Cezar did not miss the opportunity to pin the STJD on account of the attitude of judging the pair from Gávea. The journalist scoffed: “Arrascaeta and Gabigol acquitted. To the surprise of zero people. STJD had its spotlight. We continue”, wrote Mauro.

The move that ended with Gabigol being judged was in the first half of the match, when the Mais Querido striker was unhappy with a foul by Fernandinho and kicked the athlete from the Paraná team. Arrascaeta ended up getting in trouble at the end of the match, when he gave Erick a cart. The yellow card was applied to the players of Gávea, however, social networks received a flurry of criticism for the alleged lenient punishment for the case.

The duel for a place in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil returns to take place this Wednesday (17), at Arena da Baixada. The match is tied at 2-2 and the repetition of any tie takes the decision to penalties.