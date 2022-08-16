Hailey Bieber Opens Up About “Very Serious” Health Issues She and Husband Justin Bieber Faced

Hailey Bieber opened up and was super honest about her marriage to singer Justin Bieber. In an interview with the American magazine Harper’s BAZAAR, the 25-year-old model revealed the challenges of the union with the star. She also recalled some gaffes in her looks and risks that she has lived in the name of fashion.

The model participated in the exclusive edition of icons of the magazine, which will be available in the United States from August 30th. In the conversation, Hailey explained how she’s been dealing with her marriage, especially with Justin Bieber’s recent health issues. The star suffered from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a viral infection that affects the face and the auditory system, which causes facial paralysis, hearing problems and other sequels. He was left with half his face paralyzed and had to step away from the stage for a period.

“You don’t find things out and get married, you get married and find things out. I just think life is changing all the time. Day by day, week by week, year by year. I think a perfect example of this is the last six months, we both went through very serious health issues. You gotta figure out how to deal with that shit when it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say, ‘for better or for worse’. Like, this is real!”, said the model.

Hailey revealed what it’s like to juggle marriage with her work routine as a model. She also gave a spoiler about the couple’s desire to have children. “He’s still the person I want to run back to. I can fly somewhere and do some work, but I can’t wait to come back and be with him. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that was put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it’s still a lot of work to make it work. And so I know that eventually, when the kids come on the scene, it’s going to be another phase to make it work.”, he blurted out.

As a good model, Bieber is an icon when it comes to matters in the fashion world. In the conversation, Hailey recalled her mistakes with some looks from the past: “I look back at the things I’ve worn and I’m literally so embarrassed. I’m like, ‘What was I thinking?! That was a big mistake’”.

While admitting she doesn’t like some past fashion choices, Hailey opined about taking some risks when it comes to coming up with her own style. “I’m never afraid to try anything. I think it just goes to show that there’s evolution in motion. [no meu estilo]. It just keeps growing. Which is more or less how I want it to happen in all areas of life”, stated Bieber.

