Half-Life sets new player record more than 20 years after its release

More than 12,000 people gathered to celebrate the FPS that helped establish Valve’s success

While Valve will likely never bring the Gordon Freeman story to a conclusion, that doesn’t stop it from Half-Life is still a beloved game with a very strong community. To celebrate the FPS legacy, fans got together and managed to establish a new record for concurrent players on Steam for the first installment of the series, which hit stores in 1998.

Organized on social media by hashtag #RememberFreemanthe players aimed to enjoy at least 30 minutes of the game on its Steam version on August 14th. The initiative proved to be right, managing to gather a total of 12,280 concurrent playersmore than doubling the previous record of 6,022 people.

To put things in perspective, this means that Half-Life has managed to garner a greater number of players than recent hits like Vampire Survivors and Among Us. Of course, that number is unlikely to hold up, especially given Half-Life’s advanced age and lack of official new content.

Event wanted to celebrate Half-Life

Event organizers claim their goal wasn’t to try to pressure Valve to release a sequel, but just celebrate the game and its impacts. When the title hit stores in late 1998, it revolutionized the world of FPS by showing that they could be used to tell deep narratives without having to resort to cut scenes.

The striking gameplay also served as inspiration for several other projects, including the Counter-Strike modificationwhich was eventually acquired by the game’s developer. To this day Half-Life continues to inspire fan mods and projectsincluding the remake Black Tableofficially released in March 2020.

The event also helped relive the first game’s multiplayer, with the organizers promoting a series of matches on their official servers and on custom maps. Officially, the latest installment in the franchise arrived in March 2020 in the form of Half-Life Alyxan exclusive experience for virtual reality that, so far, goes without a sequel.

