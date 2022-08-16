Henry Cavill Will Play Marvel’s Mighty Hero

Last July was full of surprises for fans of the Marvel Universe, all thanks to San Diego Comic-Con, where the studio surprised by announcing two new Avengers movies.

Yes, at once the studio announced the team’s 5th and 6th films. And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

But before Kang returns in avengers 5we will see the villain making his presence felt both in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as in the second season of Lokiboth projects that debut in 2023.

And it looks like the villain played by Jonathan Majors won’t be alone: ​​the Cinestealth source, which has previously been right, claims that Henry Cavill is in negotiations to interpret the Hyperionthe leader of the Squadron Supreme.

According to the source, the Squadron Supreme will be introduced in season 2 of Loki but will have more presence in avengers 5, being a group commanded by Kang. Hyperion shares some similarities with Superman, which would make this a great move from Marvel.

For now, consider everything a rumor, but keep an eye on the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing in cinema history in 2019, until losing the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

