House of the Dragon Will Show an Extremely Violent and Sadistic Daemon Targaryen, Says Matt Smith

Set to premiere this Sunday (21), the Game of Thrones spin-off focuses on the Targaryen family and their rise to power in Westeros.

game of Thrones came to an end in 2019, and George RR Martin hasn’t even finished writing the sixth volume of “A Song of Ice and Fire”, but HBO Max is already a few days away from releasing the spin-off House of the Dragon (or The Dragon House). Based on the book “Fire & Blood”, published by Martin in 2018, the new series takes place 200 years before the events seen in the original work – more specifically, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the return of the dragons. .

In the plot, King Viserys (Paddy Considine) chooses his eldest daughter, Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), as heir to the Iron Throne. However, taking the most coveted seat in Westeros won’t be easy. First, because it is a woman; then the fact that Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) – Viserys’ younger brother and therefore Rhaenyra’s uncle – has the same ambition.

Described by Martin himself as a strong, slender and daring warrior, the latter commands with an iron fist the City Watch of King’s Landing (also known as the Golden Cloaks). For example, he doesn’t hesitate to cut off pickpockets’ hands and publicly castrate rapists.

While in Mexico City to promote the series, Daemon’s interpreter spoke to the site SensaCine Mexico about the nature of his character, his bravery and, at the same time, his cruelty. The actor also reflected on Daemon’s methods and their application in a real world full of malefactors and abusers.

“Dismembering people is a very harsh punishment. I think Daemon’s morals are changeable. He believes that he is doing the right thing, that people deserve it, that he is teaching them something. But he does it in a very violent way.”

“You have to understand where you start and how you end up based on your actions,” he added.

His speech was enough to confirm that House of the Dragon will keep the most barbaric actions committed by Daemon in Martin’s book. After all, as the title “Fire & Blood” suggests, a Targaryen defines his next step in luck, as if tossing a coin and waiting for the result. On the one hand, family members exude grandeur; on the other, they breathe madness.

It is, therefore, the case of Daemon, whose trajectory is full of death and destruction. “I feel like in Season 1, Daemon’s coin hasn’t dropped. One way or another, he might cut off your head or ask you to marry him,” Smith concluded.

House of the Dragon premieres on August 21, both on the HBO channel and in the HBO Max catalog. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal serve as showrunners on the spinoff.