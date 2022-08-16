How does the thermal paste applied to the processor work?

THE thermal paste is a fundamental component for prevent computer from overheating, be it desktop or notebook. Overheating is one of the most common causes for many problems users have with their computers. Among them we can mention: crashes, random resets, low performance and even reduced equipment life.

The application of thermal paste on the processor it is one of the items that must be observed to keep the temperature of the computer at acceptable levels. In this article we will explain what thermal paste is, how it works and the correct way to apply it.

Read too

What is the processor for?

What is RAM for?

What is thermal paste?

Thermal paste, as its name suggests, It is a very viscous paste, usually white or silver in color.. It must be applied between the CPU and the base of the cooler. The price of thermal paste varies between R$ 2.50 (a 15g pot) to R$ 250 for the best quality pastes. But overall, you don’t have to spend a lot to buy your thermal paste. With R$ 20 or R$ 30 you can buy a quality paste.

However, what makes a certain brand of thermal paste cost so little and others so expensive? Basically, the composition. Common thermal pastes are made from silicone and zinc oxide. The more expensive ones use more noble materials in the composition, such as silver, ceramic and nano-aluminium.

Furthermore, the composition of thermal paste affects its thermal conductivity. The higher the thermal conductivity, the better. That way, heat will be transferred from the CPU to the cooler more efficiently.

Thermal pastes are sold in three formats: potty, tube and thermal pad. The latter is like a sticker that you “stick” to the base of the cooler. This type is commonly found in good quality coolers, which come out of the box with the thermal paste applied.

How does thermal paste work?

Thermal paste works as a heat conductor. You should know that the part responsible for cooling the CPU is the cooler. And here’s a little explanation of how the cooler works.

If you pay attention, the cooler is basically made up of two parts. A metallic part, usually made of copper. And the fan. The base of the cooler, which is made of copper or other heat-conducting metal, is in direct contact with the CPU. Thus, all the heat generated by the chip is transferred to the cooler through the base and the metal rods.

The fan’s role is simply to “take the heat” from the metal part of the cooler and expel it in the form of hot air. This way, the processor stays at acceptable working temperatures. However, there is a problem with this cooling system.

The base of the cooler and the surface of the processor are not perfectly smooth. There are tiny imperfections that we cannot see with the naked eye. These imperfections generate air gaps, which impair the heat transfer from the chip to the cooler. Look at the figure below:

This is literally where thermal paste comes in. As we apply thermal paste, it will fill in the air gaps. And as it is made of materials with good thermal conductivity, the heat generated by the processor will be easily transferred to the base of the cooler. And this is basically the only function of thermal paste on a PC. Simple but essential.

How to apply thermal paste

Here is a topic that generates controversy! I have been working as a computer technician for a long time. Repaired dozens of computers and notebooks a month. Every now and then I needed to reapply the thermal paste of some machine. And for me, it wasn’t much of a secret. I always spread the paste evenly over the entire surface of the processor.

Until one day a coworker, much more experienced than me, saw me making this groundhog and showed me the correct way to apply thermal paste. To my surprise, it only “dripped” a little bit of thermal paste in the center of the processor. And fitted the cooler. But in my head it didn’t make sense.

I knew that the paste was used to fill the air gaps between the CPU and the base of the cooler. Therefore, the most logical thing would be to cover the entire surface with the paste. However, he explained to me that heat is generated in the middle of the chip. That’s why you only need to apply a little bit in the center. I still didn’t believe it.

To eliminate any doubts, we did the necessary tests. First, we apply the thermal paste his way. We installed the cooler, closed the machine and went to measure the temperature. we use the program SpeedFan to measure the temperature of the processor and the Prime95 to stress all cores to 100%.

Then we reapplied the thermal paste, but this time the way I used to, spreading it over the entire surface with a spatula. Then we measure everything again. For my surprise, applying just a drop of thermal paste to the center of the processor was more efficient than spreading. The chip temperature was 2º lower than when we spread the thermal paste. Since then I just apply a little bit in the center of the chip and that’s it. Less than the amount shown in the figure above.

Also, if you add too much thermal paste, it can leak out the sides. If it is a paste that contains silver in the composition, it can end up causing a short circuit on the motherboard or processor. So just a little bit is enough.