Ease present in some of the modern high-end smartphones, the eSIM is an electronic version of the SIM chip used by cell phones to connect to the operators’ mobile networks. The feature is distinguished by not requiring the use of a physical card on the phone — its activation is performed with a QR code generated by the operators that support the technology at the time of contracting a plan.

How to create a number with eSIM?

Despite the physical differences, the operation of the eSIM and the traditional SIM chip is essentially the same. This means that the creation of the phone line number linked to the virtual SIM is managed by the operator itself during the activation process. The exception is for cases of portability in which, obviously, the number already exists and is only transferred from a physical SIM or when changing the operator with which the plan is made.

To activate eSIM, it is important to remember that only some more advanced cell phone models have the technology and compatibility with Brazilian operators.

Only Apple, Motorola and Samsung devices are officially enabled to use the function in the country, in addition to some models imported from brands such as Google, Huawei, OPPO and Sony — it is worth noting that, in this case, the operation is not guaranteed. The complete list can be found in this article.

eSIM is activated by reading the QR code provided by the operator after contracting the plan — the line number is generated during network configuration (Image: Renan da Silva Dores/Screenshot)

With the confirmation that the device is on the compatibility list, the next step is to purchase an eSIM, available in physical stores and, depending on the operator, contracted over the internet. The service is available on the three major operators in the country: Claro, Tim and Vivo, and it is necessary to have the documentation in hand, in addition to the EID number, an “identity” of the cell phone used to activate the virtual SIM.

A QR code is provided after hiring, and it is then necessary to scan it with the cell phone camera and, in the pop-up window, confirm the activation of the line embedded in the code on the device. You can also add it via Settings > Connections > Mobile networks > SIM card manager > Add mobile plan.

How to buy an eSIM online?

In Brazil, only two of the major operators that support the line via integrated SIM have eSIM purchases over the internet: Claro and Vivo. TIM does not present information related to the purchase of the line on the website, indicating only that it is necessary to go to a store.

In the case of Claro, the company has a website where the customer can select the plan to which they want to be linked and, after contracting with or without portability, the QR code for activating the eSIM is made available.

Claro is the only one to have a complete eSIM purchase process (called e-chip by the company) over the internet (Image: Reproduction/Claro)

Vivo, on the other hand, requires the customer to make contact with a physical store, even if online — the operator has a page where the user can enter the zip code and find the nearest service, negotiating with the unit through WhatsApp. It is worth noting, however, that the company does not specify whether, even after the virtual contact, it is necessary to go to the store in person.

