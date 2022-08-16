how to reach that age rejuvenated like Jennifer Lopez?

Many celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Sandra Bullock shock when revealing their age. They are already in their 50s, but they look a lot younger than that! Despite this, many women think that this rejuvenated appearance is something far from their reality, as they do not have access to thousands of procedures like celebrities.

But experts point out: aging is a natural part of the life cycle, regardless of who it is, but we can choose how we will go through this process.

“At the age of 25, our body begins to decrease collagen production and for this reason small wrinkles and expression lines begin to appear. I usually say that prevention is always cheaper and we can reach 50 with a naturally youthful appearance, rested and without exaggeration, precisely by treating the face from a young age”explains Israel Massenaspecialist in facial harmonization.

Therefore, the secret behind this rejuvenated face of the famous is, in fact, biostimulators!

Biostimulators: the secret to reaching that age rejuvenated like Jennifer Lopez

“In these cases we are talking about the collagen biostimulator, which maintains the firmness of the skin, avoiding that sensation of melting of the face. The most common, commercially speaking, are Sculptra and Radiesse.”reveals.

Despite this, she explains: “We developed our own protocol regarding the use of these biostimulators so that the patient has an even better result”.

“In cases where there was no prevention, we use biostimulators in rejuvenation treatment protocols, these substances, when introduced into the skin, cause a small controlled inflammation that stimulates the formation of new collagen fibers by the fibroblasts present in the dermis (skin layer). ) of the treated place”to be continued.

Finally, she explains how the skin is therefore recovered. “In this way we can recover the elasticity of the face, generating its restructuring. The great advantage when we talk about biostimulators is that more collagen in the skin means more firmness, less sagging and more freshness. All this naturally.”concludes Israel.