How to take amazing photos on mobile? 3 advice from those who understand

You buy a cell phone with a good camera, you get excited about the idea of ​​amazing photos, but when you see results… blurred, blurry, out of focus or dark images. Who has been there? (Insert your revolt swearing here).

The point is that, as much as smartphone cameras have evolved considerably, they, alone, are not able to guarantee good images. We need to have a basic understanding of the best photography techniques.

“Some problems can impact the result, such as focusing on the wrong elements of the scene, bad framing, ineffective balance of light and shadow control or exaggerated movement of the hands at the time of the click”, says Maurício Moisés, global product manager at Motorola.

“But the vast majority of consumers today can get the most out of cameras”, he believes. Most cell phones offer ways to take good pictures without much effort, such as automatic modes. But even with them, you still need to pay attention to some points.

tilt Here are three expert tips with the potential to improve (a lot!) your next photos. They also work for compact cameras, by the way.

manipulate the light

It is no exaggeration to say that lighting is the most important point of a photo, as cameras basically work by capturing the light of the environment. The Greek origin of the term “photography” is literally “writing with light”.

“It is the key factor in creating amazing photos with your smartphone. Whether low or excessive light, the correct manipulation translates into more detailed photos, without noise or overexposure”, says Renato Citrini, senior manager of the mobile products division at Samsung. Brazil.

It is true that many smartphones have shooting modes and artificial intelligence features that can compensate for lighting. One example is the popular night mode, which increases image exposure. But the ideal is to see them as an aid.

The main tip here is to look for angles and positions that favor the protagonist’s lighting. If it is a portrait of a person, for example, avoid taking the photograph against the light as much as possible, at the risk of plunging it into a shadow or leaving the environment behind it too bright, giving it a ghostly air.

Of course, this rule can be manipulated to your advantage, in order to create shadows and nuances, using ambient light creatively. For a “standard” photo, however, ideally, the main source of light (such as the sun, a lamp or a reflector) is always in front of, or at most to the sides of, what is being photographed. That is, on the photographer’s back.

clean the lenses

Did the photo come out blurry? Before checking if you focused on the wrong spot, think about a much more banal solution: dirt on the lenses. Smoke, humidity or too much heat in the environment can also interfere with sharpness.

As they are elements that are constantly exposed, lenses are contaminated by the most diverse agents. The main one is usually our own body fat, in the form of fingerprints.

“Fingerprint stains can affect the quality of the image, impairing focus and sharpness. The ideal is to clean the lens of the device whenever you use it to photograph”, recommends Bruno Pimentel Pereira, test engineer at Realme.

Another symptom that the lenses are dirty is the longer than normal delay for the device to focus automatically.

The solution is simple: before taking a picture, just wipe it with a cloth to remove the lightest dirt. It could even be your t-shirt, as the lenses have scratch-resistant layers of coverage. If it’s still very dirty, an ear cleaning stick lightly moistened with water or a lens-specific solution, followed by a dry cloth, tends to do the trick.

Know your equipment

At the time of the photo, many people simply take their cell phone out of their pocket, open the camera application and shoot. As much as the new smartphones have very competent automatic modes, know that, in this way, you are far from taking full advantage of the features offered.

First, it is important to know the device and the types of lenses and sensors it has. To cite an example: cell phones whose cameras only have digital zoom will not offer the best quality images if you abuse this option.

“This tool should be used in specific cases, because the closer the zoom, the more the image loses pixels of information, which affects its quality”, says Citrini. Those equipped with lenses specific to zoom, they do it in a wayoptics, allowing a closer approximation of the object with more quality. Find out what your case is.

It is also worth exploring the device’s native photo app, which usually offers capture customizations. These include focus position, lighting and exposure time. It can also offer manual modes, with more complex options, which allow for more in-depth control over how the camera works.

Here, the best way is to explore, in real situations, the available functions and see which ones give the best results in the type of scene you usually photograph.

“Manual mode can give you more creative freedom, while teaching you more about the features available on your smartphone’s camera. Regardless of anything, the ideal camera mode is the one that works best to meet every demand or need,” concludes Pereira.