How world food production would be affected by nuclear war

What would happen to the world if there was a nuclear war? A group of scientists from around the world looked at some scenarios that could play out, in relation to food supplies, after a nuclear conflict between warring states.

To understand this variable, scientists purposely ignored the direct and immediate effects of the dropping of nuclear bombs, and analyzed the death rate generated by food shortages that could wipe out the world’s population.

To do this, they used the National Center for Atmospheric Research’s Earth System Community System Model to predict what weather patterns would look like in the face of the presence of soot and dust from the explosions. This model was used to observe data on crop yields and preservation of marine stocks, subjected to changes in surface temperature, direct and diffuse light, and precipitation generated by nuclear events.

The results were not favorable. If 100 detonations occurred, approximately 5 million metric tons of particles would be released into the atmosphere. The catastrophic wildfires that broke out in the forests of California in 2017 and Australia in 2019 produced 1 million tons each.

Among the consequences observed in this scenario is an 8% reduction in the consumption of calories by people, with up to 255 million individuals succumbing to hunger in the following years. It is as if the whole of Brazil perished. If adjustments are made to the way people eat, some communities can pile more on their plates, boosting caloric intake by as much as 5%.

As more nuclear bombs are dropped, soot in the air grows, making it even more difficult to find ways to measure food resources. Therefore, a war with thousands of bombs would add 150 million metric tons of particles and dust to the Earth’s atmosphere and deprive the world of three-quarters of its calories.

Image: Milan Sommer – Shutterstock

Ready access to a food supply would depend on where a population lives. In a scenario where 250 nuclear explosions throw 27 million metric tons of material into the air, high latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere would see a more than 50% drop in calories harvested, and about a 20-30% decline in fish stocks. However, for countries closer to the Equator, the average calorie reduction would be less than 10%.

As observed in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the food trade would certainly be interrupted. Nations dependent on food shipped from elsewhere would need to adjust quickly.

The impact on food production could be smaller in other countries

While for some countries the effect is devastating, for others it may not be as bad as it sounds. According to the research, the consequences on the diet of people who do not depend on crops, such as rice, are smaller. Australia, for example, could get at least half of its calories from spring sprouted wheat. Simulations conducted by the researchers found that this crop would experience a minimal drop in yield, or perhaps even a slight gain.

In this case, other food-related variables need to be taken into account. The authors point out that “if this scenario actually occurred, Australia and New Zealand would likely see an influx of refugees from Asia and other food insecure countries.”

Furthermore, with the loss of ozone and the death of pollinators, managed and unmanaged resources would suffer severe consequences, which could result in an increase in the mortality rate.

These hypothetical results need to be on the radar of the leaders of nuclear nations, after all, any measure in this direction could have devastating and irreparable consequences for the world.

Via: Space Alert

