Hurricane Felipão: how the coach changed Athletico in his likely last career job | athletico-pr

At 73 years old, about to end (or not) his coaching career, Luiz Felipe Scolari is facing a magnificent series of challenges: his Athletico, this Wednesday, will try to contain Flamengo and advance to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. In a few weeks, he will face Palmeiras for a spot in the Copa Libertadores final. All this without neglecting the objective of finishing in the top four of the Brazilian Championship.

Felipão will attempt all these feats at an unusual moment in his career. In the last 30 years, since leaving Criciúma champion of the Copa do Brasil in 1991, he had only worked in three clubs in Brazilian football: Grêmio, Palmeiras and Cruzeiro. In order to restrict the comparison to two other professionals of the same generation, in that time frame Vanderlei Luxemburgo managed 13 different teams. Abel Braga, 12.

In a volatile market, where loyalty is an extinct commodity and contracts are interrupted all the time, this is a rare path. As ge showed in this 2018 report, Felipão has always been the one who comes home. So much so that after the publication, almost four years ago, the coach returned once again to Cruzeiro and another to Grêmio.

Until, in May of this year, Scolari changed his own history and opened a new door, that of Club Athletico Paranaense. After Tiago Nunes was consecrated by the 2018 Copa Sudamericana and 2019 Copa do Brasil titles, there was no one who managed to establish himself in the position of coach of Hurricane. Passed by Dorival Júnior, the Portuguese António Oliveira, Alberto Valentim and Fábio Carille.

For this Brazilian Championship, the club made the biggest investment in its history. It was BRL 52 million in just three players: Vitor Roque (17 years old), Canobbio (23 years old) and Cuello (22 years old). Another R$ 12 million in Pablo Siles (25 years old) and Bryan Garcia (21 years old), in addition to the return of the idol Pablo. Then came Fernandinho and Alex Santana. To command so much expectation, the direction understood that it needed more experienced technicians than its predecessors.

– We always hoped to hire him, but he was outside our budget standards, he was a super expensive technician. Since he arrived, he changed the environment, which was a bit troubled. He transformed the team,” he said to the geby telephone, the president of Athletico, Mário Celso Petraglia.

Two invitations to the “yes”

The first invitation was made in April of this year, when Felipão was with his family in Portugal – and therefore he was refused. The second was shortly after Fábio Carille’s resignation, which lasted 21 days in office, and was promptly accepted.

Felipão arrived at Athletico to accumulate the positions of coach and director, a role previously held by Paulo Autuori. The passage of time, the positive results and the way he felt at ease at the club put off the transition. Now, says Petraglia, the decision is entirely up to Felipão.

– We had a very tumultuous start to the year. He understood the needs of the club, became sensitive and took over the first team. Now, for the future, it’s his decision: if he wants to continue accumulating the functions, he can. If he wants to become just a director, he appoints the coach – said Petraglia.

Alexandre Mattos, CEO of Athletico, who worked with Scolari at Palmeiras, Brazilian champion in 2018, and who was also responsible for firing him in 2019, says that in 2022 he found the same professional as he had three years ago.

– Even for the youth of our team, we needed someone who knew how to take the environment. And he’s a master at it. He values ​​the environment like few in football. He doesn’t want to be bigger than anyone, he doesn’t want to be the star of anything, he makes the environment as good as possible – says Mattos.

Transition to the Board

A banal story told by agent Jorge Machado gives an idea of ​​how difficult it can be to “take” Felipão out of the countryside and put him in a more administrative role.

July 13th was the coldest of 2022 in Curitiba. Thermometers reached less than 3 degrees, and there was frost in the metropolitan region. The night before, Athletico had beaten Bahia 2-1 at Arena, and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

That Wednesday, Machado, manager of Felipão and other players, faced the cold to have breakfast at CT do Caju, invited by Petraglia.

– A cold like that, it was drizzling, it must have been about 70 degrees below zero. And Felipe there on the field, training everyone the day after a game they won, happy as hell. He didn’t need to be there, but he insisted.

At Athletico, Felipão found a very young squad that had not yet been able to match the large financial investment up until that point in the season. But in three months of work, he took the team from 13th to 5th place in Serie A, as well as guiding them to decisive instances of knockout tournaments, his specialty.

Scolari is the oldest coach in the Brazilian football elite. Under his command, the second youngest squad in Serie A (behind only Red Bull Bragantino) has 16 wins, seven draws and four defeats, with 45 goals scored and 26 conceded.

Before him, Hurricane had played another 27 games in the year, but with a much lower performance: ten wins, eight draws and nine defeats, with 32 goals scored and 32 goals conceded. The numbers of its predecessors include the state championship, from the lowest technical level to the tournaments played since Felipão arrived.

Felipão did it in his own way: he used all the freedom given by President Mario Celso Petraglia, whom he calls a “visionary”, and convinced players that his ideas are worth following.

– Young people listen to me, understand what we want in training. They try to do their best, and we have succeeded. What these youngsters need here is a little more experience, and that’s what I’ve given them,” the coach told ge last Sunday.

The assessment of those who work at Athletico is that Felipão’s presence – and his relevance in football – helped to harmonize the atmosphere at the club. With no further need for affirmation, Scolari manages to deal with internal pressure in a less strained way. As one employee says, the atmosphere became more welcoming.

Felipão also changed the relationship between the technical command and that of the club – that is, between the current coach, whoever he is, and Mário Celso Petraglia, who makes all the decisions. The affinity between the two (who are less than five years apart in age) and the president’s trust in the coach translate into a more armored squad.

With this shield, Felipão is able to put into practice an old strategy: the formation of a united group. The technician even changed the formatting of the tables in the cafeteria – there is now one larger table, in a row, instead of several smaller tables. The objective is to make the players live together more closely. They also started to have exclusivity in the cafeteria, which is used by all the club’s youth categories, for 30 minutes a day.

– It was his request that we granted. People sit together, they are no longer so separated,” Petraglia said.

Furthermore, the ancestry of a figure like Scolari is different from that represented by his predecessors. Felipão, for all that he represents, naturally has more autonomy and, thus, is able to better shield the cast. Felipão’s locker room management includes specific care for players who eventually lose their positions or are out of important games.

Felipão insists on speaking personally with those who have been passed over to explain his criteria, and thus try to value those who stop playing and prevent eventual discontent from increasing and contaminating the environment.

Those who are close to the group say that Scolari manages to treat the players as if they were children, but that he also knows how to say “no”. One of those who receives the most attention is the young star Vitor Roque, author of the last-minute qualifying goal against Estudiantes, in Libertadores. Despite the sudden success, the 17-year-old is still on the reserve and has been treated with care so as not to skip stages of his development.

Jorge Machado, the businessman who made the deal with Athletico, says that Felipão is “radiant” at the club, where he found a president with whom he has an affinity and a young group willing to listen to him and learn from him.

Last Sunday, supported by the wisdom of someone who knew heaven with the penta and hell with the 7 to 1, Felipão seemed the most relaxed of men as he entered the small press room destined for visiting teams at Maracanã.

Athletico’s reserves had just taken 5-0 from Flamengo’s reserves for the Brazilian Championship. The rout caused minimal damage in Serie A, losing a position (from fourth to fifth). But the fears in Curitiba were (and are) related to the impact of this game on another competition: the Copa do Brasil. Hurricane hosts Flamengo this Wednesday, after a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Maracanã.

With the calm that only experience can give, Felipão tried to put everything in its place. He did not minimize the size of the rout, acknowledged his team’s defensive mistakes, praised the rival and said it was not acceptable to talk about “scorched earth”. He didn’t criticize a single player, he didn’t complain about the excess of games and competitions, he only looked to the future and invited the fans to attend the Arena.

– We are working right. And it won’t be that small drop that will make any difference.

After talking about the game, he used the first person plural to refer to the club where he works for the first time in his career.

– We, athletics, are taking very good steps […] It is a club that is being projected to be one of the biggest in Brazil and South America in five, eight, ten years. Because we have room for that, and we have a visionary president, who always thinks about the future.

For Mario Celso Petraglia, this future will be built together with Felipão.

– Absolutely he is part of that future. For us, as an emerging club, he stands out nationally and internationally. He is the biggest name in Brazilian football.

