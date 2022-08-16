Hyper launches two new powerbanks with 245W power and USB Type-C inputs

Specialist in the development of portable chargers and power banks, Hyper presented this Monday (15), two new high-power accessories specially developed for Apple devices, the HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger and the HyperJuice 245W powerbank. According to information from the brand, the first charger has GaN technology that reduces the dimensions of the device, increasing efficiency in the transfer of current between the dock and the device being charged, both delivering 245W power and four USB Type inputs. -Ç.

O HyperJuice 245W GaN Desktop Charger is the smallest charger in the world to feature GaN technology with each connector delivering a maximum charging power of 100W. This accessory can power the battery of up to four 60W laptops simultaneously, and can also be used on other devices, such as smartphones and tablets, the version HyperJuice 245W, on the other hand, is larger and can be used in different situations, including during domestic and international flights. the maximum capacity this model is 100 Whr with 27,000mAh, with a display to display information about the charge status; there are also four USB-C inputs, two 100W and 65W.

Both chargers can be found on Hyper’s official website for US$200 and US$250 (~R$1,270), respectively. There is no forecast of release in Brazil, but it is possible to import it from the United States.

